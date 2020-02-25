Susan L. Wiese, 108, of Grand Island died at home on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, surrounded by family.
Susan was born on May 19, 1911, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Josephine (Carabella) and John Lampitelli.
Susan was a career woman before it was fashionable in the 1930s. It began with her love of school and learning. Very early in her life, she decided to make education a priority.
She was educated in New York City. She graduated from P.S.82, Dewey Junior High School, Bay Ridge High School, Maxwell Training School for Teachers, Hunter College, and New York University. She was working on her Ph.D. when she married. She also attended Fordham University, Kearney State College, New School of Social Services, and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
She was a New York State teacher, and substituted in various elementary schools before teaching third grade at P.S.41 on Dean Street, Brooklyn. She also worked for the City of New York as a social worker, special investigator, and administrator for 10 years. She taught English as a second language and prepared immigrants for citizenship.
She met her husband, Hugo Wiese, at an USO event in New York City during World War II. His Nebraska charm won her over. They were married at St. Michael’s church on July 22, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Coming to live in Nebraska would be ironic. During a vacation in 1942, she was traveling across the country by train from New York City to Los Angeles. The train stopped for a 10-minute water break and she got off the train to stretch her legs. She walked to the end of the platform, where she commented “Who could live in a Godforsaken place like this?” — only to find that five years later she was moving with her husband and daughter to Grand Island.
They came to Grand Island in 1947. The family grew to include three daughters.
She returned to teaching elementary school in 1954 and taught first grade at Jefferson for 10 years. She was a principal of Lincoln School for eight years, and simultaneously was a principal at Seedling Mile for three years. She taught one summer at Kearney State College and was the co-leader of the Federal Project for Minorities at Kearney State College for oen year.
She received numerous awards and honors. Susan was past president of the American Association of University Women, past treasurer and president of Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Society for Teachers, and served on the Board of Directors of the YMCA for 6 years.
She was on the Regional Planning Commission for Hall County for eight years; and was an active member of the League of Women Voters, Harmony Extension Club, Grand Island Education Association, North East Education Association, National Education Association, and the National Department of Elementary School Principals. She was chairman of the pre-school division of the State Board of Managers, which assisted PTA groups with the formation of programs for pre-school children in Nebraska. Lastly, she was a past member of the International Visitors Associations.
She was most proud of starting the Head Start Program in Grand Island at Lincoln School, the summer of 1965, and served as its director. The program was extended the following summer to Howard and Jefferson. She assisted Hastings and other small towns with information on the Head Start Program.
She received a PTA Honorary Life Membership from the Jefferson School PTA. She was chosen as Woman of the Month by the Business and Professional Women. She was the recipient of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Retailers Association Community Service in Education Award and the Ak-Sar-Ben Good Neighbor Award, which is given to a person cited by neighbors for their unselfish and patriotic deed beyond the field of personal gain or welfare. This was exemplified by the good neighbor spirit in the NE Certificate of Service from the Planning Commission of Hall County in 1978 in recognition of eight years of service on the Commission.
She also received the YWCA Women of Distinction Award in 1991. She was also a member of the Stuhr Museum, Grand Island Area Retired Teachers Association, AARP, and St. Mary’s Cathedral Church.
She also enjoyed many crafts such as knitting (97 years), crocheting, needlepoint, and embroidery. She made many baby blankets and hats which she gladly gave to family and friends. She also donated many blankets to St. Francis Hospital, the Crisis Center, and Hope Harbor.
The family will remember her charm and wisdom, her patience and tolerant nature. She was compassionate, kind, and generous. She was our mother, but so much more — our best friend, a confidante, a counselor, and always an educator.
She lived to be the second-oldest person in Nebraska.
Her humor and multiple thank-yous made caring for her easier as she aged. She will be missed each day. We are grateful she was our mom, grandma, and great-grandma.
A special thank-you to the care givers for their work and loving care. A thank-you also to family and friends for their continual well-wishes and support. The family appreciates the thoughtful phone calls, homemade bread, surprise visits, and letters. The St. Croix Hospice offered compassion, and continual support which was very appreciated by the family.
She is survived by her three daughters, Joe Anne Shapiro of New York City and Barbara Wiese of New York City/Grand Island and Alicia (Dan) Haussler of Grand Island; her granddaughter, Michele (Rick) Eberl of Grand Island; and grandsons, Brad (Tina) Haussler, Greg (Rita) Haussler of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Katie, Makayla, Grant, and Jimi; and great-great-grandchildren, Trynity and Eden; sister-in-law, Emmy Wiese of Lincoln; and multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugo; her parents; her two brothers; and her two sisters.
She was always interested in children, their education, and welfare. She always stressed education as a way to better life. Memorials made be made to the Susan L. Wiese Scholarship Fund at the Grand Island Retired School Personnel, to the family or to an organization of your choice.