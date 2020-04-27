Susan Diane Igo, 64, of Grand Island passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at home.
There will be a private graveside service at Springhill Cemetery in Susan’s hometown, Danville, Ill. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Susan was born Oct. 27, 1955, in Danville, Ill., the daughter of Gayle and Rita Ann (Tomlinson) Shuck. She grew up and attended school in Danville, graduating from Danville High School in 1973.
On Sept. 1, 1973, Susan married Patrick O’Hern Igo in Danville. They had three daughters. The couple made their home in Danville before moving to Louisiana in 1992, Arkansas in 2001, and settling in Grand Island in 2013.
Susan had a green thumb and loved nurturing her indoor garden. However, her life revolved around her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy, particularly Gayle, whom she raised since her birth 11 years ago.
She had a warmth and kindness that drew people to her. She talked to everyone she saw and was famous across multiple states for her homemade spaghetti. Everyone loved Susan and her absence will be felt considerably by many.
Those who cherish Susan’s memory include her husband, Patrick; daughters, Heather (Derek) Lantry of Skokie, Ill., Jessica Igo of Grand Island and Kimberly Bledsoe of El Dorado, Ark.; seven beloved grandchildren, Cuyler, Nora, Bridget and Carys Lantry, Gayle Clayton, and Vivian and Joshua Jefferies; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Randall Shuck.
