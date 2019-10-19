RALSTON — Susan K. Fuerstenau, 68, was born March 4, 1951, and passed away Oct. 15, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at Ralston United Church of Christ, 7638 Maywood St. Inurnment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Bethany Funeral Home in LaVista.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tim Fuerstenau; father, Neal Garey; children, Tracey (Jim) Christensen and Cami (Neal) Hughes; brother, Jeff Garey; sister, Sherry Block; grandchildren, Laura and Abigail Christensen and Ashton and Lily Hughes; and devoted friend, Pam Brooks.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeannine Garey.
Memorials may be directed to Ralston United Church of Christ or to the family to be used according to Sue’s wishes.