Susan Fredricks, 72

GLENVIL — Sue (Ocker) Fredricks passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil, with Pastor Rob Garton officiating. The family requests you wear a face mask at the service and visitation. Burial will be in the Glenvil Cemetery at Glenvil.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, with family present from 2 to 5 Friday, at the funeral home in Hastings and one hour prior to service at the church. Since there are material-sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church music program in Glenvil or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church music program in Blue Hill. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Hastings is serving the family.
Sue was born Oct. 3, 1947, in Hastings and was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil. She attended Glenvil High School and married David Fredricks on Feb. 15, 1963, in Bird City, Kan. She worked alongside Dave on the farm for many years. She was involved in several churches by playing the organ for 60 years. She was also the church secretary and organized funeral luncheons. She was also elected County Assessor for Adams County after having previously worked in the office for four years.
Grandma Sue loved her family very much and traveled frequently to attend as many activities as she could. She was strong in her faith and witnessed to others in many ways, especially through music. Her many friends knew her devotion to God, family and neighbors. All will miss her dearly.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, David Fredricks; parents; a brother, Dale; and a granddaughter, Rachel Sue Fredricks.
She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Fredricks, M.D., of Baytown, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Claudia Fredricks of Alda, and Tim and Tracie Fredricks of Sacramento, Calif.; her grandchildren, Stefan Abmayr of Baytown, Texas, Matthew and Jared Fredricks of Alda, Morgan Fredricks of Santa Barbara, Calif., Dustin Fredricks of Sacramento, Calif., and Trace Fredricks of Irvine, Calif.; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ken Ocker and Jessica Lin of Point of Rocks, Md.