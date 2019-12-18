WILBER — Susan Grace (Schmidt) Clement, 72, of Wilber passed away at the Wilber Care Center on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wilber with Pastor Travis Panning officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. There will be no viewing or visitation. Condolences may be left at www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
She was born on July 26, 1947, to Orville and Grace (Bergmeyer) Schmidt at Beatrice and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church west of Clatonia. She graduated with her five other classmates in May 1965 — part of the last class to graduate from Clatonia High School before it consolidated with Wilber High School.
She was married on Sept. 9, 1966, to Royce A. Clement. To this union one son, Douglas Alan Clement, was born. They lived in Clatonia, Columbus, Worms and, for 43 years, in St. Libory.
Susan worked in Grand Island as a pharmacy tech at Burke Pharmacy for five years, and then at the St. Francis Medical Center Pharmacy for ten years before moving up to the billing office in the hospital where she remained employed until her retirement in 2014. After her retirement, Susan moved to Wilber and was an active member in First Lutheran Church, PEO, and the Wilber Women’s Club. She also led Tai Chi sessions at the Saline County Aging Center.
Survivors include son, Douglas Alan Clement of Waverly, Iowa; granddaughter, Brandi Nicole Clement of Lincoln; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Roger Gronewold of Adams; many nephews and nieces, cousins, close classmates and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Rosalie Quackenbush; former husband, Royce Clement; and in-laws, Ervin and Katherine Clement.