Susan Campbell, 99

HASTINGS — Susan L. Campbell, 99, of Hastings passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Perkins Pavilion, Good Samaritan Society, Hastings Village.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Friday. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is caring for the family.
Susan was born Izetta L. Dutton on Dec. 31, 1919, to Tressie Ellen Dutton in Burwell. Sue was raised by her grandparents, Salathiel and Mary Edith Dutton. She attended West Lawn Elementary School in Grand Island and finished her education in Wakefield.
Sue married Clyde P. Campbell in 1973, and officially changed her name to Susan L. Campbell. Clyde passed away in 1998. Together, they made their home in Mesa, Ariz.; Hastings and Grand Island.
Susan is survived by two stepsons, Bob (Lois) Campbell of Yoncalla, Ore.; and Rod Campbell of Kansas; one sister, Ila Mae Scherer of Bellevue; 13 stepgrandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Roland Carlson and Jerome Weiss, both of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her mother; her husband, Clyde; three sisters, Roxy Jones, Leola Carlson and Helen Weiss; and special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Louella and Jay Lees.