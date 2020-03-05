WAHOO — Summer Dawn (Paulsen) Simon, 36, of Wahoo died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Archer Zion United Methodist Church, with Pastor Gordon Paulsen officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in the Archer Evangelical Community Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Summer was born on Aug. 9, 1983, to Darla (Paulsen) Belitz in Central City. She grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 2001. She then received her Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Development from Central Community College-Grand Island. Summer worked at Pray and Play Preschool at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. She married Kristopher Simon on June 9, 2012, in Archer. The couple moved to Wahoo, where Summer was able to spend time taking care of her nieces and nephews. They adored her.
Summer’s faith was very important to her. She was a member of Archer Zion United Methodist Church and then Life Song Church in Wahoo. She enjoyed watching her brother’s and sister’s games and recitals on Striv TV. She loved traveling with family and shopping. She was a big fan of sports, especially Jeff Gordon and the Dallas Cowboys. Summer enjoyed being the Administrator of Saunders County Buy-Sell-Trade Facebook page.
She is survived by her husband, Kris of Wahoo; parents, Steven and Darla Belitz of Archer; in-laws, Jerry and Lori Simon of Ithaca; sister, Alyssa Belitz of Omaha; brother, Tanner Belitz of Archer; grandparents, Merleen Paulsen and Janet Belitz of Central City, Phyllis Simon of Ithaca, Bev Roach of Wahoo; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jake and Carol Simon, Joe and Liza Simon, Bethany and Andrew Rehmann and Ben Simon, all of Wahoo; aunts and uncles, Bill and Tina Paulsen of Mina, S.D., Randy Paulsen of Grand Island, and Kim and Sean Gentrup of Lincoln; 13 other nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Dean Paulsen, Ron Belitz and Jerry Simon Sr., and a sister-in-law, Rachel Simon.