MAHASKA, Kan. — Sue-Alton E. Kearn, 52, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Presbyterian Church in Mahaska. Family inurnment will be in Mahaska Cemetery at a later time.
No visitation, as direct cremation was chosen. Memorials to the family.
She was born July 19, 1967, at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Kearn; children, James, Althea and Lukas Kearn; siblings, Randy Bradley, Steven Bradley, Shari Bradley and Mary Hasse; and four grandchildren.
