Steven ‘Steve’ DeBraal, 67

HASTINGS — Steven “Steve” Richard DeBraal, 67, of Hastings passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Grand Island Lakeview Care and Rehabilitation Center in Grand Island.
The family is planning a celebration of life service at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Steven was born July 12, 1952, in Neenah, Wis., to James and Rita (Grissman) DeBraal.
He is survived by his children, Richard DeBraal of Fullerton, Dorothy Ruiz of Grand Island and SueLynn Stout of Grand Island; his life partner, Violet Nordby of Hastings; four grandchildren, Adrian Thompson of Grand Island, Alicia Thompson of Grand Island, Shanté Stout of Grand Island and Kara Stout of Grand Island; four great-grandchildren; four brothers and two sisters; and many others who loved him.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jeffrey; and a sister, Susan.