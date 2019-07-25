Steven Molczyk, 60

ALDA — Steven C. Molczyk, 60, of Alda died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Cat Love will officiate. Family will greet friends an hour before service time.
Steve was born on Jan. 23, 1959, at Chula Vista, Calif., the son of Clement and Alice (Stevenson) Molczyk. He was raised and received his education in the Wood River and Alda area. On Sept. 23, 1989, he was united in marriage to Susan Namanny.
Steve was a jack-of-all-trades and master of some. He enjoyed fishing and time spent with family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan; children, Kayla (Kirby VanWinkle) Molczyk of Grand Island, Joshua (Candi) Molczyk of Alda, Jacob (fiancé, Sabrina) Molczyk of Alda and Amanda (Casey) Arndt of Alda; grandchildren, Kyle, Jayden, Ruby, Roxy and Arlo; a brother, Tom Molczyk of Alda; and a sister, Mary McCurdy of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
