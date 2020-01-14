ROCKVILLE — Steven Richard Hanisch, 61, of Rockville died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Grand Island. Lunch will be served after the service in the dining hall.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Steven spent most of his life on the farm in Rockville, growing crops and taking care of cattle. Steven was most proud of his time trapping animals. He had a love for the Middle Loup River and the land around it.
With the support of his father, he became adept at farming and managed 1,200 acres for many years. He milked cows when his father insisted there would be a good profit. Steven loved hunting and fishing, often speaking about days spent with his two brothers-in-law.
Early in his adult life, he went on a trip with his father and friends to the Arctic on a fishing adventure. He loved telling stories to people he met. In one such story he was hiking in Yellowstone with his younger sister and they encountered a bear.
His life was intricately woven with the land and wildlife that he treasured. As a young man, Steven canoed nearly every river in the state of Nebraska. A very good friend of his once told him that they were both born in the wrong century.
In 2010, Steven was diagnosed with COPD. His breathing problems gradually caused him to become oxygen dependent. He and his wife, Jennifer, enjoyed their time together eating out and traveling. He liked hot beef sandwiches at Lee’s Family Restaurant and also Chinese food at Hunans. They traveled many times to New Mexico and once went on an archaeological field study at Red Willow together.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard and Florence; son, Nathan Gustav; stepson, Christopher Melling; and grandfather and grandmother, Gus and Louise, with whom he spent much time as a child.