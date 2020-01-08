ROCKVILLE — Steven Richard Hanisch, 61, of Rockville died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
To honor Steven’s wishes, his body was cremated. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Steve was the son of Dr. Richard G. and Florence E. Hanisch, born in St. Paul on March 27, 1958. Steve graduated from St. Paul High School. He lived at Rockville for more than 30 years. He was united in marriage to Jennifer Blachnik.
Steve farmed Rock Creek Farms in Sherman County for several years. He loved fishing, hunting, trapping and being outdoors. He loved Husker football and was an avid Go Big Red fan.
Steve is survived by his wife; a daughter, Natalie; and three sisters, Kay Lehman of Marion, Iowa, Jean Vollbracht of Keller, Texas, and Janel Reimers of Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Nathan.