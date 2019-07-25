Steven Goodmon, 84

BURNET, Texas — Steven Lee Goodmon, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home in Burnet, Texas, following a diagnosis of metastasized esophageal cancer on July 5.
The funeral will be at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet on Friday. Greeting the family and viewing of the body will be at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 and burial in Lakeland Hills Memorial Park.
Steve was born in Arrowsmith, Ill., on March 1, 1935, to the late Marvin and Helen Glynn Goodmon. He lived in Weldon, Ill., and graduated from Deland-Weldon High School in 1953. He attended the University of Illinois in Champaign before joining the U.S. Air Force, where he learned his profession of Air Traffic Control, from which he retired in 1989. He was also involved in distributing, publishing and writing Christian books while living in Indianola, Iowa.
While in the Air Force and stationed in Wichita, Kan., Steve met Frances J. Wiese from Grand Island. They were married Jan. 13, 1957, in the Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island. To them were born a son and a daughter.
Along with his love of family and friends, Steve had three loves that he thoroughly enjoyed until death: basketball, aviation and serving the Lord Jesus Christ. Having lived in Illinois, Texas, Kansas, Iowa and Arkansas, he returned to his beloved Texas, and at retirement he designed and built the house in which he and Fran lived for 27 years.
Surviving are son, Brian Goodmon and his wife, Claudette Pierre; son, Christoph Pierre and his wife, Kristin, and their two children, Cameron Roger and Cayson John; daughter, (Lori) Lee Purdy, her husband, Richard Purdy, and their three children, Helen Grace, Axel Vance and Elsa Rose. Also surviving are brothers, Jack and Greg Goodmon, and their wives; sister, Jean Hauser; and brother-in-law, Don Reis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia Reis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to two mission organizations they have been involved in since the early 1960s: Guine Anderson, serving in China, who established Harvest Now Inc.; and Abraham Mathew, serving in India, who pioneered India Gospel Team Inc.