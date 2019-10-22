Steve Todd, 71, of Grand Island died peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Donald Buhrman. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guards.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with a Parish Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Steve.
Steve was born on Valentine’s Day in Valentine, in 1948, the son of Robert and Erma (Monroe) Todd. He graduated from Valentine High School in 1966. Later he received his Business Administration Degree from Kearney State College in 1970.
On Aug. 24, 1968, Steve married his high school sweetheart, Mary Colleen Mulligan. This union was blessed with three sons, Lance, Damien and Aaron. Steve enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 29, 1970, serving in Tacoma, Wash., and Stuttgart, Germany.
Steve was a 30-year veteran of the United States Postal Service having served as Grand Island Postmaster for 17 years. Prior to that he served as Postmaster in Ogallala and Scottsbluff.
He was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church where he was active with bible study, served as a greeter and lector and taught CCD with his wife for 11 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Rotary Club. He was a Husker fan; and enjoyed raising strawberries and watching the stock market. Steve had an amazing faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. One of his greatest treasures was his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Colleen; their children and grandchildren, son, Lance (Lori) and their children Shelby, Audrey and Tanner, son, Damien (Stephanie) and their children Landon and Dalton and son, Aaron (Libby) and their children Emersen and Oakley. Other survivors include his mother, Erma Todd of Valentine; siblings, Connie (Marty) Scherzberg of Papillion, Larry (Lisa) Todd of Nicaragua, Mike Todd of Lincoln and Dedee (Rusty) Markus of Valentine and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and an infant sister, LeAnne.
