WOOD RIVER — Stephanie Layne (Boroff) Medinger, 60, formerly of Wood River, earned her heavenly wings on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, following a brave and lengthy health battle.
Stephanie was born Jan. 6, 1959, at Grand Island to James and Darlene (Eickhoff) Boroff. She grew up and received her education in Wood River, graduating from Wood River High School in 1977. She then attended the Spencer School of Business and later Kearney State College.
In 1978, Stephanie married William “Dean” Medinger, and from this union, two daughters, Ericka and Jessica, were born. Stephanie held several jobs in her work life. However, her favorite was manager of the York Eagles Club. She was very proud of earning the title of State Manager of the Year.
Stephanie enjoyed the country life and being outdoors. She loved to hunt, camp, fish and garden. One of her biggest dreams was to go bear hunting in Alaska. Although she loved many things, her time spent with her grandsons was her absolute favorite. Teaching them life lessons, such as cooking, gardening and getting into mischief, or talking their way out of it, was time well spent.
Stephanie is survived by her two daughters, Ericka Medinger and Jessica Medinger, both of Magnolia, Texas; her grandsons, Xavier and Drake; her father, James Boroff Sr.; brothers, Daniel (Kathy) Boroff, David Boroff and James Boroff, Jr.; sisters, Miriam (Eddie) Burchfield and Rachel (Kevin) Brehm; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene (Eickhoff) Boroff; nephews, David Boroff Jr and Daniel Boroff II; and unheld nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery at Grand Island immediately following the service. A luncheon will be served back at Grace Lutheran Church following the burial.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.