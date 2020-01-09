BUFFALO, Minn. — Stanley Eugene Johnson, 75, of Buffalo, Minn., passed away Dec. 30, 2019.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Buffalo, Minn., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m.
Stanley was born on Aug. 14, 1944, in Deshler to Harold B and Gladys I (Stanley) Johnson. Stanley grew up in Davenport and attended the Methodist Church as a child with his parents. He attended high school there, graduating with the class of 1962. After high school, he furthered his education and obtained a bachelor’s from Peru State and then received a master’s degree in Education Administration from Kearney State College. On March 18, 1967, he was joined in marriage to Virginia (Elifritz) in Edgar. The two had initially met on a blind date set up by their friends. He then taught history and business in Dannebrog. It was his first teaching job out of college. The 1967-68 school year, he taught history and coached golf at Centennial School in Centura, eventually moving to Litchfield during the 1968-69 school year to become principal, teach history, coach the girls basketball team and drive a bus route. A new principal position led him in 1970 to Orleans, where he was also history/business teacher, assistant football coach and had a bus route.
Stanley was a member of the Orleans Lions club, a Mason and Shriner. He volunteered as an EMT on the Orleans Fire and Rescue. He was a member of the Orleans Presbyterian Church and served as superintendent of Sunday school, taught adult Sunday school class, was an elder on the session and preached on occasion.
Stanley worked for 10 years in education. In the summers he would haul silage for a local farmer or for the mill in the evenings for fun. He enjoyed hauling with his friends the most. He founded CB Trucking for a few months before working for Kugler Oil Company for 18 years. He still drove the school bus for the local district. He later started his own business, Financial Management Services, in 1989. Eventually he and his family made their residence in Buffalo, Minn., where he initially worked for Suburban Propane for three years. He then worked in accounts receivable for 12 years with AccountTemps agency. He retired in 2008.
He was a member of the Buffalo Presbyterian Church, during which time he served as elder on the session for a brief time and taught adult Sunday school class. He and his son bowled with the BPC men’s league on Wednesday nights for some time. He was on the Fingerhut bowling team with his wife for a few years and enjoyed it. He preached a few times at Park View Care Center. He enjoyed sharing a message when he could. Stanley loved staying connected with former students on Facebook. He wrote novels in his free time and wrote many editorials for newspapers. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his favorite teams in the later years especially. He went to a few Twins games and went to one Timberwolves game. In the fall every Saturday he would watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers College football team play. The analysis after the game was shared with both his son and son-in-law over the phone.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Wendy (Adam) Fie; son, William “Bill” Johnson (significant other, Missy Crandell); grandchildren, Kylee, Michaela, and Adam Jr. Fie, and Jacob and Parker Johnson; brother, Harold (Kathryne); sister-in-law, Doris (Norman) Lux; niece, Crystal (Ryan) McGinnis; nephew, Gary Lux; great-nieces, Cora and Trinity McGinnis; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.