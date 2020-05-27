Stanley Aguilar Jr., 78, of Grand Island died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home, with his loving family at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. James Golka. CDC guidelines will be observed. Livestreaming will be made available at www.stmarysgi.com. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with a Christian wake service beginning at 6, at All Faiths Funeral Home. CDC guidelines will be observed. Livestreaming will be available for Sunday evening at All Faiths Funeral–Grand Island’s Facebook page.
Stanley Jr. was born on May 19, 1942, in Shelton, the son of Stanley Sr. and Carlotta (Salinas) Aguilar. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1960. On July 15, 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged on July 16, 1963.
On Nov. 23, 1963, he was united in marriage to Rose Tapia. They made their home in Grand Island, where Stanley worked for the Union Pacific Railroad from 1964 to 2000. He retired following 36 years of service.
His memberships include St. Mary’s Cathedral and the VFW. He enjoyed woodworking, Denver Broncos and dancing, and he loved animals. He was an avid bowler, having won the Tri-State Championship back-to-back. His greatest joy was his family, especially time spent with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Rose; their children, Dan (Angela) Aguilar of Evans, Colo., Leslie (Claire) Aguilar, Robert Aguilar and Terri Aguilar, all of Grand Island; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Charles Aguilar, Helen Morrow and Tom (Leona) Aguilar; his four-legged companion, Javier; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Becky and Rena; his parents; and sisters, Alice and Virgie.
A memorial fund will be established in memory of Stanley.