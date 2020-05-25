Stanley Aguilar Jr., 78 of Grand Island died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a Christian wake service to follow. CDC guidelines will be observed. Live-streaming will be available Sunday evening on All Faith’s Facebook page.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. James Golka. CDC guidelines will be observed with all attending required to a mask. Live-streaming will be made available.
Burial will follow in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors.
More details will appear later.