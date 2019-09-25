Stacia L. Larson, 76, of Grand Island died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at CHI Heath St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Robert Lewis will officiate. Interment will be in St. Stephen’s Columbarium.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Women’s Club. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. A full obituary will appear at a later date.