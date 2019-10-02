Stacia A. Larson, 76, of Grand Island, died Sept. 23, 2019, at CHI Heath St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Robert Lewis will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Stephen’s Columbarium.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Woman’s Club.
Stacia A. Larson was born Feb. 17, 1943, in Grand Island to Alan and Hazel (Bradstreet) Tully. She was educated in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1961.
She married Lloyd L. Larson on Dec. 15, 1961, in Red Cloud. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Stacia was a stay-at-home mom to her four sons. She loved being involved in all of her boys’ activities.
She was a member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, served on the board of directors of the YWCA, was a member of the Grand Island Woman’s Club and the Red Hat Society.
She was a life master in Bridge; she so treasured her time with her many wonderful partners and good cards. Stacia loved to attend plays, especially those produced and directed by her son, Kirk. Together, Stacia and Lloyd traveled to many wonderful destinations. She loved being a grandma to her many grandkids.
Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Larson of Grand Island; sons, Shane (Faith) Larson of Janesville, Wis., Kirk (Jon Sparks) of Los Angeles, Calif., Lance (Patsy) Larson of Phoenix, Ariz., and Thor (Annie Hadford) Larson of Omaha; grandchildren, Murphy (Ben) Tiggelaar, Shelby Larson, Palmer Larson, Abrya Schneeberg, Indiga Hadford, Naeleah Hadford, Hayley Larson, Hayden Hadford, Lucian Hadford, Liam Larson, Alaira Hadford, Kacz Larson, Thor Larson II and Mathea Larson; brother, Mike Tully; and sister, Brenda Hall of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Patrick Tully.