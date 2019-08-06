Spencer Tedford, 95

CLARKS — Spencer J. Tedford, 95, of Clarks, died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may also be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Spencer John Tedford was born Dec. 9, 1923, in Keene, N.H. Spencer grew up around Keene. In 1941, shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Spencer joined the United States Army. He first stationed at Fort Riley, Kan., for only two weeks when he was told the cavalry was done. He was then transferred to Camp Patrick Henry, Va. While there he became a member of a U.S. Army long-range penetration special operations unit, the 5307th Composite Unit, later famously became known as Merrill’s Marauders.
Their first mission was to penetrate the Japanese deep into the Japanese-held Burmese Jungle. In 1944, they marched more than 1,000 miles along the Ledo River to capture the town of Myitkyina in Burma. Spencer was one of many soldiers to endure this mission, and among many awards he received during his time in the military, he was awarded the Bronze Star from the Chinese leader Chang Kai-shek. Spencer was honorably discharged in 1945, but rejoined the military again in 1948, and fought in Korea’s Battle of Pusan Perimeter in 1950. He then was honorably discharged again.
Following his service to our country, Spencer moved to California where he met Ludmila “Millie” Gatiloff while working in a cannery. After several conversations with each other, they realized they both have a common bond with his military service and her upbringing while living in different countries. That bond grew and eventually they would get married in Reno, Nev. Spencer was a mechanic for several companies while in California, including Christopher Dairy and Del Monte. He could fix about anything, and eventually opened up his own diesel mechanic shop. ‘
In 2009, Spencer and Millie decided to move to Nebraska, where he began working for Mason Rob in Grand Island. They would make their homes near Grand Island and Central City, and then settling in Clarks.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Ludmilla “Millie” of Clarks; his children and their spouses, Daniel and Nina Tedford and Douglas and Keri Tedford of Washington State, Dawn Koop of Arkansas, Debbie Murray of Santa Rosa, Calif., Donna and Michael Thomas of Guerneville, Calif., and William Bogdanov of Clear Lake Oaks, Calif; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his one son, David Tedford.