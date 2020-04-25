Sonda Sue Fuller, 55, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Sonda Sue was the first baby born in the new Ord Valley County Hospital on Sept. 17, 1964, the daughter of Dale and Lois Wagner. During her birth, nurses were sent downtown to purchase blankets for the new hospital.
Sonda’s family moved to Capital Heights and helped build the Capital Heights swimming pool. She started school in Grand Island at Trinity Lutheran, attending several schools in Grand Island. Moving back to Scotia with her grandmother, she attended Scotia-North Loup High School.
Sonda had many work places, including downtown Grand Island, KIDZ Station, Titan Security, Husker Harvest Days and Heartland Events Center, where she had the privilege of meeting Keith Urban and many other superstars. She also worked for the family business, Kirschke House Bed and Breakfast, often running the business on her own.
Sonda Sue enjoyed tours and traveling, rummage sales, motorcycle riding, baking dishes for neighborhood picnics and creating her own line of greeting cards. She loved making certain Christmas lights were up and blinking for the truck drivers when they could not be home on Christmas as they drove over the Second Street overpass. They always honked when they saw her lights. She also loved long snowy rides to her grandmas on Christmas. She liked to picnic in the park after attending church on Sundays.
On Dec. 3, 2010, Sonda married the love of her life, Kurt Fuller, a direct descendant of Pilgrim Edward Fuller of the Mayflower Society.
Those who cherish her memory include her husband, Kurt; her nephews, Quenten and Jason (Barb) and Jason’s family, Amy Jo, Simon (her godchild), and Samy; her mother, Lois Hank; and stepsister, Kiffany.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Gayla Smith, Ralda Hank and Lisa Hank.
A display of Sonda’s artwork will be on display in the future. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.