COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sister Frances Ann Havel, OSF, a Sister of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration for 72 years, died peacefully at Mount St. Francis Nursing Center in Colorado Springs on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, followed by burial in the Mount Saint Francis Cemetery.
Sister Frances Ann (Margaret May) Havel was born on July 6, 1925, in Milligan to Emil and Antonie (Laun) Havel.
She entered the Community on Feb. 11, 1947, and made final profession on Aug. 12, 1954. In 1962, she received a BS in Nursing from Loretto Heights College in Denver and in 1964, a master’s degree in hospital administration from Saint Louis University. Her gift as administrator took her to hospitals in Colorado, Nebraska and New Mexico.
She is survived by her sister Virginia, and was preceded in death by her sister Irma and brothers, Emil and Donald.
Memorials can be sent to: Sr. Marietta Spenner, Provincial, and Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration at 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.