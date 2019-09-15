ORD — Shirley A. Walker, 94, of Ord passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul.
Private inurnment will be at the Ord City Cemetery. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Arlene was born June 25, 1925, at Ord to William and Ethel (Wagner) Hansen. Shirley was raised in Ord, where she received her education and graduated from Ord High School in 1942.
Shirley attended business college and then worked as a secretary and cashier for Loup Valley Rural Public Power District from 1955 until her retirement in 2001.
On June 17, 1945, Shirley was united in marriage to Elton E. Walker at Ord. The couple spent their married life in Ord. Mr. Walker passed away on Nov. 1, 1990.
Shirley was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Sharon Walker of St. Paul; four grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Faye Walker of St. Paul, Lisa Walker Siebert of Shawnee, Kan., Mark Walker and Timeree of Farwell and Matt and Ann Walker of Pleasant Dale; five great-grandchildren, Beckett and Kyson Siebert, Everett and Azelyn Walker and Brody Walker; one sister, Lois Wells of St. Paul; and a special friend, Don Wagner of Ord.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elton; and two sisters, Doris Steinbarger and Lucille Fenton.