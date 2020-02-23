Shirley Elaine Porter, 66, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Memorial service and celebration of Shirley’s life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo is officiating.
Shirley was born Aug. 30, 1953, in Superior, the daughter of Roy Jr. and Kathryn (Oltman) Rust. She attended school in Superior and Hastings, graduating from Hastings High School, class of 1971.
On Oct. 1, 1976, Shirley married Thomas Porter in Prosser. The couple made their home in Grand Island.
Shirley spent her time taking care of her family and raising her children. Her selflessness extended to her wish to be an organ/tissue donor upon her passing and she was able to help several families in this regard.
She loved music and craft fairs, but her grandchildren were her whole world.
Those who cherish her memory include her children, Patricia (Mike) Lawrence and Tonia Wilson, all of Oklahoma, Amy (Ted) Brezenski of Grand Island, Ashley Porter of Lincoln and Lucas (Samantha) Porter of St. Paul; 22 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brother, Scott (Kate) Rust of Hastings; sisters, Peggy (Greg) Thaut of Hastings and Patti (Joseph) Hesselgesser of Grand Island; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents; a daughter, Lynn Porter; a grandson, Heath Pierson; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Porter.
Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.