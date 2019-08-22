SUN CITY, Ariz. — Shirley (Bish) McVicker, 77, of Sun City, Ariz., passed away on Aug. 10, 2019, at home.
A Celebration of Life for Shirley will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W Capital Ave., Grand Island, with a reception to follow.
Shirley JoAnne (Bish) McVicker was born to Art and Ruby Bish on Jan. 14, 1942, in Aurora.
Shirley met the love of her life on a blind date in 1965. Richard A. McVicker and Shirley were united in marriage on April 2, 1966.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Rich McVicker of Sun City, Ariz.; their four sons, Dan McVicker (Carolyn Murphy Baird) of Wylie, Texas, Scott McVicker (Janelle) of Grand Island, Mark McVicker (Wendy) of St. Paul and Chad McVicker (Jill) of Omaha; two sons from a previous marriage, Rick Becknal (Karen) of Tyler, Texas, and Robert Becknal (Leonora) of Seguin, Texas; 13 grandchildren; and three brothers, Harvey (Jo) Bish of Aurora, Roger Bish (Deb Norton) of Grand Island and Don Bish (Leola) of Giltner.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Ruby Bish; a brother, Dean Bish; and a sister, Eileen (Bish) Schultz.