NEW HOPE, Minn. - Shirley (Hahn) Shields, 84, of New Hope, Minn., passed away April 6, 2020.
Shirley was born in Polk on June 20, 1935, and grew up on a farm with seven brothers and a sister. Shirley graduated from Polk High School in 1953. She moved to Minneapolis in 1954, and worked for Display Masters and Wells Fargo and always loved Nebraska and cheered for the Cornhuskers.
She is survived by a sister, Arlene Swanson of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Hahn brothers of Nebraska; Dwayne of Central City, Dolan of Polk, Darwin (Cindy) of Grand Island and many nieces and nephews that she loved so much. Also, survived by James (Heather) Bryn and Bryce Hoekman; Shields stepsons, Charles (Rahima) and Steve, Shields step-grandchildren nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husband, Leonard Shields; parents, Harvey and Hannah Hahn; and brothers, Donald, Dennis, Delano and Doyle.
Special thanks to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and St. Therese New Hope. Memorial at a later date.