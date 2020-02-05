Shirley Garrett, 86

Shirley Jean Garrett, 86, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Shirley was born June 17, 1933, at Bradshaw, the daughter of Charles and Esther (Mogensen) Gordon. She grew up in Polk, receiving her education at Polk High School.
On July 22, 1972, she married Wade Garrett. In 1999, they made Grand Island their home. Shirley worked at O’Connor Hospital in San Jose, Calif., for many years and also for the Lutheran Hospital in Grand Island. However, Coney Island was her first job and her last job.
She loved camping, and she and Wade were full-time RV’ers for seven years. In her spare time Shirley enjoyed crafts and crocheting. Above all, she loved her family.
Those who cherish her memory include her husband, Wade; a daughter, Susan Owens of Grand Island; three sons and daughters-in-law, David and Joanie Garrett of Berkley, Calif., Robert and Edna Garrett of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Paul and Kim Garrett of Copperopolis, Calif.; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Carol; and a brother, Keith.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.