ST. PAUL — Shirley E. Bahensky, 83, of St. Paul, died unexpectedly Monday, April 27, 2020, at CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are planned. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be scheduled when restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com
More details will follow at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Bahensky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.