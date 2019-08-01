AUBURN — Sheryl (Keane) Kissler Hitch, 74, of Auburn passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at home.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn. Burial of ashes will be at a later date at the Hemingford Cemetery at Hemingford.
Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.
Survivors include her husband, Harold, currently of Falls City; sons, Brad (Stephanie) Kissler of Grand Island and Ron (Karen) Kissler of Sidney; grandchildren, Kennedy Martinez, Elsie Kissler and Reagan Kriz; brother, Larry (Gale) Keane of Kennewick, Wash.; and other relatives and friends.