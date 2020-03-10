Sherrie Dixon, 63

DANNEBROG — Sherrie Lynn (Keirnes) Dixon, 63, of Dannebrog passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. After the visitation the family invites you to the Beer Barrel Bar in St. Libory for dinner and drinks.
Sherrie was born Aug. 29, 1956, in Cheyenne, Wyo., the daughter of Russ and Betty (Goodwine) Keirnes. She grew up in Fort Morgan, Colo., graduating from Fort Morgan High School.
Sherrie was united in marriage to Jerry A. Dixon on Nov. 22, 1977, in Las Vegas. They made their first home in Wamsutter, Wyo., later moving to Fort Morgan, Colo., Lakin, Kan., Trinidad, Colo., Midland, Texas, and most recently moving to Dannebrog. Together they raised their three children: Levi, Leigh and Lacey.
Sherrie was a wonderful homemaker, making their house a “home,” wherever their travels took them. Sherrie enjoyed traveling, rodeos, baseball and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry of Dannebrog; a son and daughter-in-law, Levi and Jamie Dixon of Fort Morgan, Colo.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Leigh and Justin Mings and Lacey and Ben Placke, all of St. Libory; six grandchildren, Mason and Payton Placke, Cohen and Ceri Dixon and Karson and Kamrynn Mings; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sonja and Leonard Weiss of Brush, Colo., and Susan and Tim Thompson of Merino, Colo.; a brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Julie Keirnes of Fort Morgan, Colo.; her mother-in-law, Bonnie Dixon of Julesburg, Colo.; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law, Wendell Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Peters Funeral Home, P.O. Box 181, St. Paul NE 68873.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Sherrie’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.