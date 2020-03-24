Shelly Rapp, 58

Shelly Lynn Rapp, 58, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Out of an abundance of caution, there will not be a service for Shelly until the COVID-19 crisis has subsided. A gathering will be planned in the late spring/early summer with a notice to come celebrate Shelly’s life with her family. Shelly loved her family and friends and would not want their health jeopardized because they came to her celebration. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Shelly was born Sept. 7, 1961 at Holdrege, the daughter of Glenn and Joy (Viles) McInturf. She grew up on the family farm west of Stamford and attended school in Stamford, Oxford High School, and Central Community College-Grand Island.
On April 27, 1991, Shelly married Brian K. Rapp at Abundant Life Church in Grand Island. She was a wonderfully loving wife and homemaker and home schooled her sons. She had many animals throughout her life and they always loved her best. Shelly’s love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ carried her through the many health problems she fought for more than 25 years. Her faith in Jesus remained firm, no matter the pains and trials, and was a great inspiration to all who had the blessing of knowing her.
Shelly, your sweet smile and infectious laugh will live on in our hearts; your love for Christ will continue to inspire more than you know.
Those who cherish Shelly’s memory include her husband, Brian; two sons, Aaron McInturf of Wichita, Kan., and his children, Audriana and Brennan, and Joshua Rapp of Sioux Falls, S.D; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Billie Jean and Dean Lans of Stamford, Patty and Gayle Tams of Stamford and Connie Frear of Grand Island; her parents-in-law, Linda and Thomas Shaver of Grand Island; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Belinda and Tim Soneson of St. Paul and Brandi Shaver of Grand Island; two brothers- and sisters-in-law, Bradley and Kelli Rapp and Billijoe and Rebecca Shaver of Grand Island; many nieces and nephews; and her fur-babies, Rosie Rae and Hollie Ann.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law, Keith Rapp.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.