MILFORD — Sharon K. McHugh, 80, of Milford, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Waverly Care Center.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Grand Island City Cemetery. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Service in Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her siblings, Barbara Stevenson, Marilyn Schultz, Ron McHugh, Pat Fisher and Rick McHugh, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her sister, Vivian Toben.
