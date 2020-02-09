Sharon Cemper, 69

Sharon M. (Meyer) Cemper, 69, of Grand Island, made her transition peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Feb, 6, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Derek Apfel will officiate. Cremation will take place following the services.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Apfel Funeral Home.
Sharon Marie Cemper was born Feb, 9, 1950, at Grand Island to Walter Sr. and Erlene (Stauss) Meyer. She grew up in Grand Island and attended Lincoln Elementary, Walnut Junior High and Grand Island Senior High School, graduating in 1968.
Sharon’s only child, Jody (Meyer) Pullins, was born in 1969. Sharon married James “Jim” Cemper on Oct. 4, 1980, and they made their home in Grand Island.
Over the years, Sharon was employed with Pepsi, Coca Cola and Leon Plastics. She retired in 2007 due to health issues. Sharon enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with family, and her boys, Thomas, Jamie and Brody. She will be loved and missed by so many.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Jody and Terry (Meyer) Pullins of Grand Island; granddaughters, Nicole (Will) Turner of Fremont, and Kara (Nathan) Coon and Shelby Pullins (Cedric Brandenburg), all of Grand Island; two great-granddaughters, Addison Johnson and Remington Turner; and one great-grandbaby due in May 2020, Augustus Brandenburg.
Sharon’s siblings include Barb Kucera of Grand Island; Walter Jr. (Janice) Meyer of Florida; Jean Shoopman of Lemoyne; John (Boni) Meyer of Montana; Sue Stutzman (Charles Ruble) of Kansas; Frank (Kris) Meyer of Grand Island, Lisa (Richard) Casebolt of Fullerton; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 36 years, Jim Cemper; a sister June (Meyer) Quaife; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Kucera and Larry Shoopman.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online concolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.