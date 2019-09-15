Shannon Sybert, 37

Shannon Renee Arnett Sybert, 37, lifelong resident of Grand Island, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Private family services are pending with All Faiths Funeral Home.
Shannon was born May 15, 1982, in Grand Island, oldest child of Shawn M. and Lori (McShannon) Arnett. She attended Central Catholic High School and later received her GED. Shannon excelled as a student, always making the honor roll. Seeing her two children walk across the stage together to receive their high school diplomas was one of her proudest moments.
An avid reader and gifted writer, Shannon was particularly drawn to the works of master storyteller Dean Koontz. Believing that music is a good source of therapy, her favorite groups ranged from Smashing Pumpkins and Nirvana to Fleetwood Mac and The Cranberries. She liked challenging herself and others through trivia, card and video games. Shannon was also an excellent cook, with her famous tater tot casserole a family favorite. She always said that if she won the lottery, she would take an “amazing vacation.”
Fearless and funny. Opinionated and open-minded. These are the words family use to describe Shannon. Born under the sign of Taurus the bull, she reflected its creativity and love of beauty while also being “real,” grounded and a little stubborn. Shannon’s Irish-Scottish heritage also shone through her sharp wit, fierce loyalty and love of family, especially of her children, and her creative and expressive ability.
Shannon is survived by her husband, Ross Sybert of Shelton; two children, Alex Gomez and Jacque Gomez of Grand Island; her father, Shawn M. Arnett of Grand Island; her mother, Lori Arnett of Grand Island; a sister and brother, Heather Arnett and Shawn P. Arnett, both of Grand Island; grandparents, Gary and Venus McShannon of Grand Island; the father of her children, Wilbur Gomez of Grand Island; Godmother Ginny Arnett Caro of Phoenix, and Godfather Les McShannon of Glidden, Iowa; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Shannon was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Maranna Arnett. Memorials are designated to Hope Harbor of Grand Island.
