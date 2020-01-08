Sgt. 1st Class Adam Stauss, 35

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sgt. 1st Class Adam J. Stauss, 35, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of Grand Island, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Services in his honor will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Adam was born Jan. 9, 1984, in Grand Island, the son of Wilber Stauss and Elaine (Liess-Pratt) Rauch. He received his education in Grand Island and graduated from Northwest High School in 2002.
Adam worked for Shaffer Construction until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in August of 2007. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., with the 82nd Airborne for five years. He was deployed to Haiti to help with the disaster relief after the earthquake. He also served in the Iraq War.
On May 7, 2013, he was united in marriage to Audrey Nielson in North Carolina. He was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, for three years and at Fort Carson, Colo., for a year, and then became a recruiter in Springfield, Mo. He received an award for being recruiter of the month.
Adam is survived by his wife, Audrey, and their two daughters, Natalie and Kaylie; his three sons, Kane, Cole and Caleb; his mother and father; two brothers, Bryan Rauch and Wilber Stauss Jr.; two sisters, Brenda Rauch and Angela (Stauss) Oliver; along with his loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.