Sgt. 1st Class Adam Stauss, 35

SPRINGFIELD — Sgt. 1st Class Adam J. Stauss, 35, of Springfield, formerly of Grand Island, died Dec. 29, 2019.
Services in his honor will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Adam was born Jan. 9, 1984, in Grand Island, the son of Wilbur Stauss and Elaine (Leiss) Rauch. He received his education in Grand Island and graduated from Northwest High School.
In August 2007, Adam enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was proud to serve his country and loved his children: Kane, Cole, Caleb, Natalie and Kaylie.
On May 7, 2013, he was united in marriage to Audrey Nielson in North Carolina.
He is survived by his children and his wife.
