Seraphine “Bear” Aguilar, 85, of St. Libory died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Grand Island VA Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. James Golka. Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a Rosary at 6 at All Faiths Funeral Home.
“Bear” was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Grand Island, the son of Jacinto and Isabel (Ramirez) Aguilar. He grew up and received his education in Grand Island. He entered the United States Army on Nov. 4, 1952, serving in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 3, 1955. He was a printer all his life and was employed by Cornhusker Press in Hastings, Halstead Printing in Grand Island, Marsay Printing (Skagway) in Grand Island and eventually was founder and co-owner of Aguilar Printing.
He was united in marriage to Dianne Hart on Nov. 4, 1977. The couple made their home in Grand Island, later moving to St. Libory. To this union was born a son, Mario, and daughter, Maria.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Knights of Columbus and the United Veterans Club. In 1965 he worked with City Manager John Carpenter to get the softball fields built that are now located at the National Guard Armory. He coached Little League baseball for 14 years and girls softball for five years.
He loved to sing and was an avid entertainer. He owned PasTime Karaoke for more than 10 years and entertained all over the state of Nebraska. He sang and played at the State Fair. He could tell a joke and get everybody to laugh. He loved all sports, especially the Cornhuskers. He also loved to play horseshoe and racquetball. His grandkids were the spark of his life.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dianne; and his children, Anthony Aguilar, Alan Aguilar, Ricardo Aguilar, Mario (Staci) Aguilar and Maria (Chad) Tibbetts, all of Grand Island; 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Mary Buckner, Esther Perales, Ginger Arvizo, Ann Aguilar, Carolyn Talmadge, Becky Rodriguez and Linda Ontiberos.
“Bear” was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Ricardo Aguilar; brothers, Stanley Aguilar, Trinidad (T.J) Aguilar and Manuel Aguilar; and sisters, Julia Campos, Eva Vasquez, Jenny Guardiola and Jessie Trejo.
Bear’s family would like to express their gratitude to the VA Medical Center team, Valley County Hospice and Health System and Gentle Hands Health Care, who gave wonderful care and compassion during his journey.