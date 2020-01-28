HASTINGS — Scott R. Opbroek, 63, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home.
A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Butler Volland Chapel with the Rev. James Meysenburg officiating. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with the Revs. Christopher Kubat and James Meysenburg officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia High School softball program. Visitation will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Scott was born Jan. 14, 1957, to Henry and Jean (Salmen) Opbroek in Fort Lee, Va. He worked for the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center for 25 years and then managed rental properties at Keystone Properties for many years. Scott was a member of AA for 34 years. He mentored many fellow members through the program.
He enjoyed going for drives, watching his grandkids play sports, and he was known for his quick sense of humor and ability to BS. Scott was a friend to all he met.
Survivors include children and spouse, Chelsey and Matt Mangers of Hastings, Cole Opbroek of Hastings and Callie Opbroek of Kearney; grandchildren, Gabe Mangers, Bennett Mangers, Paisley Mangers and Bristol Evans; parents, Henry and Jean Opbroek of Hastings; brother, Randy Opbroek of Hastings; sister and spouse, Kelly and Craig Breslin of San Rafael, Calif.; special friend and her children, Jan Wragge of Plainview, Kelsie Wragge, Michelle Wragge and Ron Evans; and nieces and nephews, Abby Opbroek, Amanda Opbroek, Ashley and Alex Koprowicz, Riley Opbroek, Logan Breslin, Devon Breslin and Cade Breslin.