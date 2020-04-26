‘Scott’ Hawkins, 68

JOHNSON LAKE — Gerald “Scott” Hawkins was born Sept. 14, 1951, to Gerald and Janet (McNear) Hawkins. He passed away, surrounded by family, April 22, 2020, at his home at Johnson Lake.
Scott grew up in Tekamah. He graduated in 1969 from Tekamah High School. He loved and participated in all sports. After graduation, he worked for his dad at the Pump Shop for a few years. During that time, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Rogers. From this union, his daughter, Paula, and son, Brad, were born.
In 1976 Scott joined the United States Navy, where he served for 20 years. During his career, he traveled the world, including around the world on a nine-month cruise. He ported in more than 25 countries and served during two desert conflicts. Most of his time at sea was spent on the aircraft carriers USS Eisenhower and USS Kitty Hawk.
During one of his leaves, he came back home to Tekamah and met Cheryl Coleman. Scott and Cheryl were married in 1982, and they were blessed with three more children: Joshua, Kellie and Kaitlin.
After his time in the service, Scott started working for the United States Post Office, where he worked until his retirement in 2013. Upon retirement, Scott found his peace and happiness at a lake home at Johnson Lake. He loved to host his grandkids, fish, boat and sit on his deck. Scott loved to travel, especially to places like Las Vegas, and to watch his grandkids participate in sports.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Gerd and Janet Hawkins.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; his children and their spouses, Paula and Tracy Denton; Brad and Becky Hawkins, Josh Hawkins, Kellie and Will Paschall and Kate and Dean McCann; and his grandkids, Zach, Kiley, Ashley, Matt, Leann, Lliam, Ella and Callen. He is also survived by three sisters, Perky Weatherly, Linda Dorn and Shelli Sims.
A memorial service with military honors is tentatively planned for July 3 in Tekamah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, 1730 M St. NW, Suite 705, Washington, DC 20036, or to the donor’s choice.
Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah is in charge of arrangements.