Sandy Psota, 52

ORD — Sandy J. Psota, 52, of Ord was called Home by her Heavenly Father on Sept. 23, 2019, due to a car accident north of Ord.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. Pastor Tom Burkholder and the Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ord First United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to OHS Post Prom Varmint Hunt, an education fund for the Psota children, Heartland Assembly of God Church or the development of the new section of the Cottonwood Cemetery at Burwell. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Sandy JoLynn was born June 1, 1967, at Burwell to Bernard and Helen (Hulinsky) Bower. She was raised on the family farm five miles south of Burwell.
Sandy graduated from Burwell High School in 1985. Following graduation she had the opportunity to work for the City of Burwell. This led to a career of 34 years, beginning in 1985, as the assistant city clerk and in 1999; she became the Burwell city clerk. Sandy was a dedicated worker and was very passionate about the development and projects within Burwell.
On Aug. 29, 1992, Sandy was united in marriage to James Psota at Burwell. The couple spent their married life on the Psota family farm southwest of Ord.
James and Sandy were advocates of foster parenting, and fostered for 12 years. Kids held a special place in Sandy’s heart.
Sandy was devoted to her Lord and Saviour and was an active member of the Heartland Assembly of God Church, where she served in many capacities including the church treasurer. She led many fundraising projects, and was the founder of the OHS Post Prom Varmint Hunt.
She enjoyed garage sales, auctions and especially the Junk Jaunt. Sandy spent time baking, raising a garden and flowers and also liked to coyote hunt and attend Taygan’s demo derbies. Sandy loved Polka music and dancing to any kind of music.
Sandy will be remembered by her sense of humor and pulling a few pranks. She had a big heart and was always willing to help in anyway.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, James of Ord; three sons, Taygan, Bob and David, all of Ord; two foster daughters, Cami and Renae; her mother, Helen Bower of Burwell; her mother-in-law, Sharlene Psota of Ord; a sister, Carol Hunt of Ainsworth; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Judy Bower and Billy and Amy Bower, all of Burwell; a sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Ray Brown of Arcadia; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, neighbors and all of those she has worked with over the years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Bower; a brother-in-law, Randy Hunt; parents-in-law, Eldon and Janet Psota; and a sister-in-law, Christine Psota. Sandy was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Saviour and the miscarried babies that awaited her.