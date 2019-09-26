ORD — Sandy J. Psota, 52, of Ord was called Home by her Heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, due to a car accident north of Ord.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. Pastor Tom Burkholder will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Ord First United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to OHS Post Prom Varmint Hunt, an education fund for the Psota children, Heartland Assembly of God Church or the development of the new section of the Cottonwood Cemetery at Burwell. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.