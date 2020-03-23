Sandra “Sandy” Payton, 69, of Grand Island passed away at home with her family by her side on Friday, March 20, 2020. She had battled multiple sclerosis for 45 years.
A private burial will take place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to COVID-19.
Sandra was born April 5, 1950, in Palmer to Vernon and Ruby (Jennings) Cox. She lived in Palmer until she graduated in 1968. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
On April 5, 1970, Sandy married Richard (Dick) Payton. They were married on her 20th birthday and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this April. In 1983, Dick and Sandy settled in Fullerton, where they raised their three children. They retired to Grand Island in 2008.
Sandy worked at several health care facilities as a medication aid. She loved to care for others. Sandy was a loving wife and dedicated mother. She was a strong woman who had a positive attitude and always had a smile on her face.
She did not let multiple sclerosis get her down. She treated everyone well and never had an unkind word for anyone. She enjoyed cooking for her family and brought her children breakfast in bed most mornings before school. She was named Betty Crocker Homemaker of the Year in 1968. She especially enjoyed watching her grandkids and great-grandkids grow up and was so proud of their accomplishments.
Sandy’s hobbies included gardening and canning, cross stitch and sewing, crossword puzzles, playing Mah Jong and reading. Sandy and Dick took many trips to Las Vegas to get away and relax.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Dick, of Grand Island; daughters and their spouses, Amber and Troy Mack of Archer and Crystal Timmy Bell of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren, Derek Mack, Nicholas Mack, Jacob Mack, Alexis (Payton) Yepez, Tressa Payton, Jayden Payton, Savanah (Bell) Pfeifer, Tyler Friedrichsen, Jacob Bell, Cheyenne Bell and Leo Bell; five great-grandchildren, Samuel Yepez, Dean Yepez, Gannon Bell, Mia Pfeifer and Sebastian Perez; a daughter-in-law, Bobbie Tweedy, of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Vicki Gravitt of Omaha and Kathy (Richard) Galusha of Central City; a brother-in-law, Floyd (Becky) Payton, of Tulsa, Okla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Larry Friedrichsen; and her only son, James Payton.
Memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the family to be designated later. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.