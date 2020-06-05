Sandra “Sandy” Luft, 82, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with livestreaming on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and will be designated to the charity of their choice.
Sandra Lee Luft was born on Feb. 4, 1938, in Grand Island, the daughter of Victor and Zola Grossart. She was raised in Wolbach, where she graduated from High School in 1955. She went on to attend college and graduated from Hastings College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduation she taught school in the Grand Island Public School System at Gates Elementary.
In 1965, she married Loel Luft and from this union two daughters were born, Lori and Kelli. She continued to teach for several years and later began working at Miller & Paine and then Dillard’s Department Store. She worked there for 30-plus years and retired. She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church but later began attending the Evangelical Free Church.
Sandy loved attending her grandsons’ games, including basketball, football, baseball and track. She liked decorating, she loved to shop, visiting with people and going to coffee and other functions with her friends. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren. Mattie, her little dog, was a most loved companion. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Greg Sextro of Grand Island and Kelli and Joe Bauer of Overland Park, Kan.; five grandsons, Tyler, Kyle and Dylan Sextro and Alec and Cole Bauer; a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Gayle Grossart of Wolbach; three nephews and a niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com.