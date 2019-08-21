Sandra “Sandy” Halm, 58, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Sandy was born on March 31, 1961, in Ogden, Utah, daughter of Art and Deanna (Benton) Callaway.
After her family relocated to Leshara, Sandy attended Yutan High School. Once she settled in Grand Island, she was employed by the Grand Island Veterans Home as a CNA and enjoyed bartending at many local establishments.
Sandy adored her grandchildren and attending family events. Supporting the Huskers, enjoying her favorite classic movies and keeping up with “The Bold and the Beautiful” were also favorite pastimes.
She was an avid bike rider and enjoyed playing golf. She loved the comforts of home and being around her favorite people.
Her memory is cherished by her husband, Jeff of Grand Island; children, Shawna (Shawn) Wagoner of Edina, Minn., Bethany Summers of Wood River, Joshua Lucas of Grand Island, Tyler (Rachel) Lucas of Grand Islan and Jeremy (Adriana) Halm of Grand Island; nine grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Karen) Callaway of Leshara, Craig (Kay) Guffey of Corsica and Steven Guffey of San Francisco, Calif; sister, Brenda Callaway of Lincoln; along with numerous nieces nephews and extended family and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences may be left for Sandy’s family at www. giallfaiths.com.