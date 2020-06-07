Sandra ‘Sandy’ Novak, 75

MCCOOK — Sandra “Sandy” Kay (Johnson) Novak, 75, formerly of McCook, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in McCook. Live streaming will be available on the church’s Facebook page: Peace Lutheran McCook. Private family burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lutheran Hour. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Sandy was born Dec. 15, 1944, to Glen W. and Nellie A. (Erickson) Johnson in North Platte. She was baptized on Feb. 25, 1945, and confirmed May 17, 1959, at the Lutheran Church in North Platte. Sandy grew up in North Platte and attended all North Platte Public Schools, graduating in 1963. Following graduation, she attended North Platte Beauty School and graduated with her beautician license in 1964.
She was united in marriage to Robert J. Path on June 22, 1963, in North Platte. To this union three children were born: Sally, Steven and Amy. On Feb. 2, 1975, Sandy was united in marriage to Marvin D. Novak in North Platte. They lived in McCook, Grand Island and Denver. After retiring they returned to McCook and traveled to Texas for the winters.
Sandy was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in McCook and enjoyed helping with many different church functions. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, square dancing, reading, and working on her family genealogy.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her daughters and their spouses, Sally Amador of Aurora, Colo., and Amy and Eric Gydesen of Grand Island; her stepchildren and their spouses, Cindy and Dave Dame of McCook, Ron and Carmen Novak of Hastings, Gerald and Kristi Novak of McCook, and Brenda and Doug Hofman of Fort Morgan, Colo; her grandchildren and their spouses, Lexi and Ray Campbell, Melissa and Bryan Guardiano, Anthony Amador, Megan Gydesen, Ethan Gydesen, Chelsey and Cody Feeken, Derek Dame, Amanda Novak, Kyle Novak, Adam and Bethany Hofman, Matthew Hofman; six great-grandchildren, Hailey and Harper Cambell, Cy and Conley Feeken, and Allison and William Hofman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; a son, Steven Path; two sisters, Sonja Vedder and Margaret Jones; and a grandson, Jeremy Dame.