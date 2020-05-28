MCCOOK — Sandra “Sandy” Kay (Johnson) Novak, 75, formerly of McCook, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Peace Lutheran Church in McCook. Live streaming is available on the church Facebook page: Peace Lutheran McCook. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
