CENTRAL CITY — Sandra “Sandi” Maw, 78, of Central City, formerly of Lynch, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Memorial services for Sandi will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Lynch. Burial will be at a later date.
Family will be receiving friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Jeanette “Sandi” (Cooper) Maw, daughter of Raymond and Helen (Chapman) Cooper, was born Dec. 25, 1941, at Missouri Valley, Iowa. She graduated from Hastings High School in Hastings. On Aug. 31, 1961, Sandi was united in marriage to Douglas Maw at Hastings. They were blessed with three children, Tammberley, Douglas Jr., and David.
Sandi lived in Hastings and Fullerton before moving to Lynch, where she resided for over 34 years. She worked at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch and as a pharmacy technician in Spencer for over 25 years until her retirement.
Sandi was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lynch. She was also a member of the Jaycees, a card club, and was a Boy Scout leader. Sandi loved sewing and made Christmas stockings for everyone. She loved to travel.
Sandi is survived by her children, Tammberley Nichols of Harvard, Douglas (Sherri) Maw Jr. of Central City and David (Michelle) Maw of Indian Trail, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirlene Brown of Thornton, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Cooper; sister, Patricia Wills; and grandson, Cody Maw.