Sandra “Jean” Rock, 70, owner of Sutter Deli, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, with family at her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at a later date in the St. Libory Catholic Cemetery.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
