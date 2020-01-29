Sandra “Jean” Rock, 70, of Grand Island, owner of Sutter Deli, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, with family at her side.
Please join us for Mass to celebrate Jean at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S Blaine St., at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant.
Private family inurnment will be in the St. Libory Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to Grand Island Central Catholic or Make a Wish Foundation, in Jean’s name. And if you want to do something besides a memorial gift, go have lunch somewhere, laugh a lot and remember Jean. She would love that.
Jean was born in Grand Island to John and Kathryn (Donovan) Rock on Aug. 21, 1949.
Jean lived life to the fullest, always having fun, making friends and laughing. She had many different careers in her lifetime, but her dream and her passion were to cook, have a restaurant and be a part of and give back to the community. She was lucky enough to find a partner in life, Bill Werner, who shared her passion and her dream; together they created Sutter Deli.
She is survived by her partner, Bill Werner; her daughter, Marni Heydt with husband, Joe; her brother, Pat Rock; sisters, Sue Rohweder and Sharon Jarecke; as well as many nieces, nephews, chosen children and grandchildren — and one of her greatest joys was being a grandmother.
Jean is welcomed into heaven by her parents; sister, Rosemary Werner; and brother-in-law, Norm Rohweder, who was a father figure to Jean. Other deceased family members are Felicia, Shirley, Michelle and Carter.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuenralchapel.com under Jean’s obituary.